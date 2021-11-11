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Indicators

CCI (mimic) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9085
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Cci (mimic).mq5 (18.51 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This indicator is one of the series of "experiments"

  • even though it is named CCI, it is not actually CCI
  • the calculating method is changed significantly compared to original CCI which make the usage as it is usual for classical version (via fixed levels) obsolete
  • for that reason a sort of dynamic levels are added (a sort of Donchian channel levels added)
  • basic types of averages can be used :
    • for main calculation
    • for price smoothing (as a possible method of signals filtering without significant lag addition)

Recommendations:

  • You can use the color changes as signals

Comparison :

  • An example why is it still called CCI. 
  • Upper is this indicator, lower is the classical CCI. 
  • Regardless of the completely different values produced, the relative values / slopes are very similar






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