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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI (mimic) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is one of the series of "experiments"
- even though it is named CCI, it is not actually CCI
- the calculating method is changed significantly compared to original CCI which make the usage as it is usual for classical version (via fixed levels) obsolete
- for that reason a sort of dynamic levels are added (a sort of Donchian channel levels added)
- basic types of averages can be used :
- for main calculation
- for price smoothing (as a possible method of signals filtering without significant lag addition)
Recommendations:
- You can use the color changes as signals
Comparison :
- An example why is it still called CCI.
- Upper is this indicator, lower is the classical CCI.
- Regardless of the completely different values produced, the relative values / slopes are very similar
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