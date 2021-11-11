This indicator is one of the series of "experiments"

even though it is named CCI, it is not actually CCI

the calculating method is changed significantly compared to original CCI which make the usage as it is usual for classical version (via fixed levels) obsolete

for that reason a sort of dynamic levels are added (a sort of Donchian channel levels added)

basic types of averages can be used :

for main calculation



for price smoothing (as a possible method of signals filtering without significant lag addition)

Recommendations:

You can use the color changes as signals

Comparison : An example why is it still called CCI.

Upper is this indicator, lower is the classical CCI.

Regardless of the completely different values produced, the relative values / slopes are very similar























