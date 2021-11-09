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Indicators

Position Size Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage

Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage

## Bio:

I am very passionate on trading financial markets and believe in simple & solid techniques to achieve desired goals.


## Motto:

************ Successful trading depends on the 3 games; Execution game , Mind game & Algorithm game. ************
2 codes 2 topics 10 comments
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64096
Rating:
(35)
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This indicator allows trader to calculate the proper lot size based on percentage risk and stop loss. The stop loss can be defined either using Average True Range ratio or Fixed size points.

It has been developed to operate based on Points ( 10 Points = 1 Pip ) as to consistently usable with Currency pairs, Indices, Commodities and Stocks on MT5 platform.


On EURUSD Currency pair H4 Chart

EURUSD-H4


On US500 Index H1 Chart

US500-H1



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