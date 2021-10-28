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The Hilbert Oscillator Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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The Hilbert Oscillator Indicator was created John Ehlers in "Rocket Science For Traders", pg.90-91.
This indicator works very well for identifying major turning points. When the blue line crosses the red line, the stock starts an uptrend, and the opposite is true. The MetaTrader 5 version also includes immediate buy and sell signals through line 0, so buy when the line is green and sell when it is red.
The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
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