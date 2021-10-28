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Indicators

The Hilbert Oscillator Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
9764
Rating:
(30)
Published:
EhlersHilbertOscillator.mq5 (10.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
EhlersHilbertTransform.mq5 (13.3 KB) view
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The Hilbert Oscillator Indicator was created John Ehlers in "Rocket Science For Traders", pg.90-91.

This indicator works very well for identifying major turning points. When the blue line crosses the red line, the stock starts an uptrend, and the opposite is true. The MetaTrader 5 version also includes immediate buy and sell signals through line 0, so buy when the line is green and sell when it is red.

The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!



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