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Trailing stop MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin

Mr Anucha Maneeyotin

4.1 (18)
I am a programmer from 2009 and work full time in computer software programming (C#,X++,SQL)
Currently I am ERP Consultant Microsoft Dynamics AX and Dynamic 365
Also I am developer MA4 and MT5 platform.
My EA in the market
4 products 7 codes 2 topics 15 comments
Views:
14189
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Use protect profit after open position

Sample close profit by trailing stop

Trailing stop BTC

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