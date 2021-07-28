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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Fisher Stochastic Center Of Gravity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
- Views:
- 10309
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it turns red.
The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970
Simple class for getting the number of microseconds (µs) elapsed since January 1, 1970Heikin Ashi Engulfing
& moving average , two rsi filters.
Price Line
Shows Last Price, Daily percentage change and Time based on Input selection to the Price LineClose All Orders and Positions
This is a simple script that Closes all Orders and Positions available