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Indicators

The Fisher Stochastic Center Of Gravity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
10309
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it turns red.

The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!


Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970 Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970

Simple class for getting the number of microseconds (µs) elapsed since January 1, 1970

Heikin Ashi Engulfing Heikin Ashi Engulfing

& moving average , two rsi filters.

Price Line Price Line

Shows Last Price, Daily percentage change and Time based on Input selection to the Price Line

Close All Orders and Positions Close All Orders and Positions

This is a simple script that Closes all Orders and Positions available