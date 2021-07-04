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Indicators

ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI (no built in functions) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10193
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This version is the version of smoothed Laguerre RSI even further optimized by not using any built in function at all


Recommendations:

  • Use it in the same way as any other Laguerre RSI indicator
  • Speed comparison can be done the usual way (using profiler)
ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended) ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended)

ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended)

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Optimized ATR adaptive Laguerre RSI

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