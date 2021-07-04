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ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI (no built in functions) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended)
ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended)ATR adaptive Laguerre RSI 2
Optimized ATR adaptive Laguerre RSI
Cercós Chaos vs Movement
Volatility indicatorFibonacci Retracement
3 fibo levels.