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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
simple engulf - expert for MetaTrader 4
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simple engulfing pattern. to help with manual trading mainly.
simple and made to be.
- inputs for bar max size
- min size
- stops and target in pips
- lot sizes
- only open one trade at a time.
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