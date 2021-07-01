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simple engulf - expert for MetaTrader 4

traderonemax
traderonemax

traderonemax

17 codes 9 comments
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simple engulfing pattern. to help with manual trading mainly. 

simple and made to be.

  • inputs for bar max size
  • min size
  • stops and target in pips
  • lot sizes 
  • only open one trade at a time.
a    b
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