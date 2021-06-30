The Momentum-based Adaptive Channel is a version of the adaptive channel based on the Euclidean distance. It is designed to adapt according to the dynamic market as needed.

Display:



red line — upper channel.

blue line — lower channel.



gray line is a standard donchian channel.



Settings:



channel period — c onverted to the Euclidean distance.

onverted to the Euclidean distance. volatility factor — w idth of one bar.

idth of one bar. volatility smoothing — smoothing period of the volatility.



