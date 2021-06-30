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Momentum-based Adaptive Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The Momentum-based Adaptive Channel is a version of the adaptive channel based on the Euclidean distance. It is designed to adapt according to the dynamic market as needed.
Display:
- red line — upper channel.
- blue line — lower channel.
gray line is a standard donchian channel.
Settings:
- channel period — converted to the Euclidean distance.
- volatility factor — width of one bar.
- volatility smoothing — smoothing period of the volatility.
divergence and rsi
macd divergence and rsiValidate Me framework
Checks a trading robot must pass
simple engulf
candle patternMoving average breakout
trending breakout