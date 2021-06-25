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divergence and rsi - expert for MetaTrader 4

traderonemax
traderonemax

traderonemax

17 codes 9 comments
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inputs 1 rsi is below value 30 when divergent   for buy/bullish divergence
input 2 divergence settings buys
input 3 lots and stop loss , target in pips. long trades.
input 4 rsi is above 70 when divergent , for sell / bearish divergence 
input 5 divergence settings sells 
input 6 lots and stop loss, target in pips . short trades

Macd Divergence . Only opens trades within oversold or overbought conditions of the RSI


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