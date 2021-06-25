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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
divergence and rsi - expert for MetaTrader 4
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inputs 1 rsi is below value 30 when divergent for buy/bullish divergence
input 2 divergence settings buys
input 3 lots and stop loss , target in pips. long trades.
input 4 rsi is above 70 when divergent , for sell / bearish divergence
input 5 divergence settings sells
input 6 lots and stop loss, target in pips . short trades
Macd Divergence . Only opens trades within oversold or overbought conditions of the RSI
Validate Me framework
Checks a trading robot must passmoving average
candle cross 3 moving averages
Momentum-based Adaptive Channel
The Momentum-based Adaptive Channel is a version of the adaptive channel based on the Euclidean distance. It is designed to adapt according to the dynamic market as needed.simple engulf
candle pattern