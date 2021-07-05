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Indicators

Cercós Chaos vs Movement - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez

4.7 (80)
Making tools to make trading easier: from designing trading systems to backtesting, forward testing and trading real money. Many of them are based on the NNFX method (No Nonsense Forex). I don't sell fully automatic EAs.
8 products 2 articles 12 codes 12 topics 112 comments
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19169
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Most volume/volatility take into account price volatility to determine if price is moving or not. However, they usually fail to get you out of choppy price action. This indicator was intended to filter those flat periods while also getting you into the beginning of most trends.

This indicator works better with lower periods (5-10).

If the green line is above the red line, trading is allowed. If it's below, there is a range or choppy price action.

This is a volatility indicator so it should not be used for entries. You can compliment it with other entry signal indicators.

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