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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Enhanced Signal To Noise Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
- Views:
- 9796
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red. When the indicator line is below the horizontal line at the "6" level, the indicator considers the situation as flat. When it is higher, it is a trend.
The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
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