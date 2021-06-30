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Indicators

The Enhanced Signal To Noise Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
9796
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red. When the indicator line is below the horizontal line at the "6" level, the indicator considers the situation as flat. When it is higher, it is a trend.

The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!



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