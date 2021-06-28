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Indicators

Momentum-based Adaptive Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yoshihiro Nakata
Yoshihiro Nakata

Yoshihiro Nakata

5 (4)
I am program developer for traders.
1 product 4 codes 2 comments
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8835
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(26)
Published:
Updated:
mba_channel.mq5 (9.75 KB) view
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The Momentum-based Adaptive Channel is a version of the adaptive channel based on the Euclidean distance. It is designed to adapt according to the dynamic market as needed.

Display:

  • red line   upper channel.
  • blue line   lower channel.


 gray line is a standard donchian channel. 


Settings:

  • channel period    converted to the Euclidean distance.
  • volatility factor  width of one bar.
  • volatility smoothing  smoothing period of the volatility.


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