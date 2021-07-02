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Moving average breakout - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trending moving averages with a breakout input .
Input explanation , i'll explain as a buy trade and sells would be inverse.
inp1 20 ema greater than 30ema
inp2 30 ema greater than 50ema
inp3 open of breakout bar is above 30ema
input4 breakout settings
quite bar count is the number of bar back the breakout is higher than
quite bar range is in pips minimum range of the quite bars.
inpulse strength . set at 1.1 meaning the breakout is atleast 10% above the highs of the breakout quite bar range
set step value for optimization at 0.1 and start at 1 to about 5
input 5 wick length in % value of the whole bar
optimize from 0-100
inp5 minimum and maximum size in pips of the breakout bar.
inp6 the low of the breakout bar must equal or be lower than the 20 ema.
and volume lots stop loss target in pips.
pips in timeThe Enhanced Signal To Noise Ratio
"The Enhanced Signal To Noise Ratio" was created by John Ehlers and published in the book "Rocket Science for Traders", pg.87-88.
Optimized ATR adaptive Laguerre RSIATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended)
ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended)