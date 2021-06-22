Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Validate Me framework - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20445
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Validate Me framework
My interpretation of how to code a robot using market buy and sell orders to cope with market validation. This framework deals with some checks that a trading robot must pass before it is published on the market. For educational purposes.
code example BUY
ask=MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_ASK); bid=MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_BID); sl=(OrderStopPips==0)?0.0:bid-ExtOrderStop; if(sl!=0.0 && ExtOrderStop<StopLevel) sl=bid-StopLevel; tp=(OrderTakePips==0)?0.0:ask+ExtOrderTake; if(tp!=0.0 && ExtOrderTake<StopLevel) tp=ask+StopLevel; GetLot=CheckVolumeValue(Lots); if(!CheckStopLoss_Takeprofit(OP_BUY,ExtOrderStop,ExtOrderTake)) return; if(CheckMoneyForTrade(GetLot,OP_BUY)) order=OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,GetLot,ask,10,sl,tp,"FrameWork",678,0,Blue);
Framework inputs
moving average
candle cross 3 moving averagesLogging library for mql4
A customizable logging library with Debug,Info,Error logging levels.
divergence and rsi
macd divergence and rsiMomentum-based Adaptive Channel
The Momentum-based Adaptive Channel is a version of the adaptive channel based on the Euclidean distance. It is designed to adapt according to the dynamic market as needed.