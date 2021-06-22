Validate Me framework

My interpretation of how to code a robot using market buy and sell orders to cope with market validation. This framework deals with some checks that a trading robot must pass before it is published on the market. For educational purposes.

code example BUY

ask=MarketInfo( _Symbol ,MODE_ASK); bid=MarketInfo( _Symbol ,MODE_BID); sl=(OrderStopPips== 0 )? 0.0 :bid-ExtOrderStop; if (sl!= 0.0 && ExtOrderStop<StopLevel) sl=bid-StopLevel; tp=(OrderTakePips== 0 )? 0.0 :ask+ExtOrderTake; if (tp!= 0.0 && ExtOrderTake<StopLevel) tp=ask+StopLevel; GetLot=CheckVolumeValue(Lots); if (!CheckStopLoss_Takeprofit(OP_BUY,ExtOrderStop,ExtOrderTake)) return ; if (CheckMoneyForTrade(GetLot,OP_BUY)) order= OrderSend ( _Symbol ,OP_BUY,GetLot,ask, 10 ,sl,tp, "FrameWork" , 678 , 0 ,Blue);

Framework inputs



