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Validate Me framework - expert for MetaTrader 4

Merit Christel Marie Mattsson
Merit Christel Marie Mattsson

Merit Christel Marie Mattsson

4.3 (6)
2 products 1 code 1 topic 10 comments
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20445
Rating:
(26)
Published:
ValidateMe.mq4 (8.19 KB) view
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Validate Me framework

My interpretation of how to code a robot using market buy and sell orders to cope with market validation. This framework deals with some checks that a trading robot must pass before it is published on the market. For educational purposes.

code example BUY

ask=MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_ASK);
         bid=MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_BID);
         sl=(OrderStopPips==0)?0.0:bid-ExtOrderStop;
         if(sl!=0.0 && ExtOrderStop<StopLevel)
            sl=bid-StopLevel;
         tp=(OrderTakePips==0)?0.0:ask+ExtOrderTake;
         if(tp!=0.0 && ExtOrderTake<StopLevel)
            tp=ask+StopLevel;
         GetLot=CheckVolumeValue(Lots);
         if(!CheckStopLoss_Takeprofit(OP_BUY,ExtOrderStop,ExtOrderTake))
            return;
         if(CheckMoneyForTrade(GetLot,OP_BUY))
            order=OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,GetLot,ask,10,sl,tp,"FrameWork",678,0,Blue);

Framework inputs

framework_inputs

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    candle cross 3 moving averages

    Logging library for mql4 Logging library for mql4

    A customizable logging library with Debug,Info,Error logging levels.

    divergence and rsi divergence and rsi

    macd divergence and rsi

    Momentum-based Adaptive Channel Momentum-based Adaptive Channel

    The Momentum-based Adaptive Channel is a version of the adaptive channel based on the Euclidean distance. It is designed to adapt according to the dynamic market as needed.