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Indicators

Intraday Range Analyzer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

4 (4)
Vini Expert Advisor (EA) For Forex Trading On MetaTrader 5 (MT5) And MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
2 products 5 signals 6 codes 11 topics 1896 comments
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8432
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
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A visual indicator designed to help traders understand the typical price movement during specific intraday sessions. By marking each historical session with a rectangle and calculating range statistics, it provides an immediate sense of "how much the market typically moves" during your trading window.


KEY FEATURES


  • Visual session markers: each analyzed session is drawn as a rectangle on the chart, with the top at the session high and bottom at the session low
  • Customizable session period: define any start and end hour (supports overnight sessions that cross midnight)
  • Configurable lookback: choose how many historical days to analyze
  • Multiple statistics displayed: average, minimum, maximum, and standard deviation of the session ranges
  • Optional labels: show the range value (in points) directly on each rectangle
  • Adaptive timeframe: works on any chart timeframe; calculations are performed on a configurable analysis timeframe (M5 default for higher precision)
  • Color customization: rectangles, labels, and text colors fully configurable
  • Information panel: clean text panel in the corner of the chart showing all statistics


Intraday Range Analyzer


INPUT PARAMETERS


Session Settings:

  • Start Hour: hour when the analyzed session begins (0-23)
  • End Hour: hour when the analyzed session ends (0-23)
  • Lookback Days: number of historical days to analyze


Display Settings:

  • Show Rectangles: enable/disable session markers on the chart
  • Show Labels: enable/disable range value labels inside rectangles
  • Show Info Panel: enable/disable the statistics panel
  • Rectangle Color, Label Color, Panel Text Color


Analysis Settings:

  • Analysis Timeframe: timeframe used for high/low calculation (default M5)


USAGE TIPS


  • For day trading: analyze the specific session you trade (e.g., London open, NY session) to understand typical range expectations
  • For position sizing: use AIR to size positions according to session volatility
  • For stop loss placement: ranges below 1x AIR are likely intraday noise; beyond 1x AIR may indicate real momentum
  • Higher Lookback Days = more statistically stable averages, but slower to adapt to regime changes
  • Use 5-10 days for short-term sensitivity, 20-30 days for stable benchmarks


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