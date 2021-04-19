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Intraday Range Analyzer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A visual indicator designed to help traders understand the typical price movement during specific intraday sessions. By marking each historical session with a rectangle and calculating range statistics, it provides an immediate sense of "how much the market typically moves" during your trading window.
KEY FEATURES
- Visual session markers: each analyzed session is drawn as a rectangle on the chart, with the top at the session high and bottom at the session low
- Customizable session period: define any start and end hour (supports overnight sessions that cross midnight)
- Configurable lookback: choose how many historical days to analyze
- Multiple statistics displayed: average, minimum, maximum, and standard deviation of the session ranges
- Optional labels: show the range value (in points) directly on each rectangle
- Adaptive timeframe: works on any chart timeframe; calculations are performed on a configurable analysis timeframe (M5 default for higher precision)
- Color customization: rectangles, labels, and text colors fully configurable
- Information panel: clean text panel in the corner of the chart showing all statistics
INPUT PARAMETERS
Session Settings:
- Start Hour: hour when the analyzed session begins (0-23)
- End Hour: hour when the analyzed session ends (0-23)
- Lookback Days: number of historical days to analyze
Display Settings:
- Show Rectangles: enable/disable session markers on the chart
- Show Labels: enable/disable range value labels inside rectangles
- Show Info Panel: enable/disable the statistics panel
- Rectangle Color, Label Color, Panel Text Color
Analysis Settings:
- Analysis Timeframe: timeframe used for high/low calculation (default M5)
USAGE TIPS
- For day trading: analyze the specific session you trade (e.g., London open, NY session) to understand typical range expectations
- For position sizing: use AIR to size positions according to session volatility
- For stop loss placement: ranges below 1x AIR are likely intraday noise; beyond 1x AIR may indicate real momentum
- Higher Lookback Days = more statistically stable averages, but slower to adapt to regime changes
- Use 5-10 days for short-term sensitivity, 20-30 days for stable benchmarks
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