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Indicators

HCLC Range - indicator for MetaTrader 4

file45
Published by:
Dion Dwi Octa Akbarizqi
Dion Dwi Octa Akbarizqi

Dion Dwi Octa Akbarizqi

1 code 1 topic 18 comments
Views:
14550
Rating:
(12)
Published:
HCLC_Range.mq4 (3.57 KB) view
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Draws two labels: High-Close and Low-Close range of the last closed candle left of the current candle

Rewrite from original code OHLC Range by file45

  • High: 1.19284 - Close: 1.19245 → HC 39 Points
  • Low: 1.18669 - Close: 1.19245 → LC 576 Points

HCLC Range Cropped

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