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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
HCLC Range - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Draws two labels: High-Close and Low-Close range of the last closed candle left of the current candle
Rewrite from original code OHLC Range by file45
- High: 1.19284 - Close: 1.19245 → HC 39 Points
- Low: 1.18669 - Close: 1.19245 → LC 576 Points
INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4
The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.Currency Strenght Meter - MT4
The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.
Self Adapting EA - Deep Learning System
Deep learning Expert advisor , This EA will collect market patterns to predict the next Patterns.Close All Positions include pending ones.
This one may not be the fastest, but it will definitely close all your positions.