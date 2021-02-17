Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 40717
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
REMARK: For this to work perfectly, you must have high speed internet and a high quality Computer. Otherwise, it will not work for you.
INTRODUCTION :
The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.
Don't hesitate to send all your comments and I would appreciate rating this trading tool.
HOW TO USE IT :
You can check the following video that will explain how to
- define and see how a currency strength meter works.
- use this trading tool to identify trending and consolidating markets (the most important part)
- compile this trading tool in MT4 or MT5.
You can also check the following video. It is about the Breakout Strength Meter
SCREENSHOT :
The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.INDICATOR Breakout Strength Meter - MT4
The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout
Draws two labels: High-Close and Low-Close range of the last closed candle left of the current candleSelf Adapting EA - Deep Learning System
Deep learning Expert advisor , This EA will collect market patterns to predict the next Patterns.