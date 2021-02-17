

INTRODUCTION :

The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.



Don't hesitate to send all your comments and I would appreciate rating this trading tool.



HOW TO USE IT :



You can check the following video that will explain how to



define and see how a currency strength meter works.

use this trading tool to identify trending and consolidating markets (the most important part)

compile this trading tool in MT4 or MT5.

You can also check the following video. It is about the Breakout Strength Meter

SCREENSHOT :