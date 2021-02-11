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Currency Strenght Meter - MT4 - script for MetaTrader 4

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INTRODUCTION :

The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next. 

Don't hesitate to send all your comments and I would appreciate rating this trading tool.


HOW TO USE IT :

You can check the following video that will explain how to

  • define and see how a currency strength meter works.
  • use this trading tool to identify trending and consolidating markets (the most important part)
  • compile this trading tool in MT4 or MT5.

You can also check the following video. It is about the Breakout Strength Meter


SCREENSHOT :

CSMMT4

INDICATOR Breakout Strength Meter - MT4 INDICATOR Breakout Strength Meter - MT4

The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout

MT4 EA Template with all the basic features MT4 EA Template with all the basic features

This is a great template to start from if you're looking to build an MT4 EA quick and easily with your own rules/custom indicators. It has all the nice features for managing the account and the trades.

INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4 INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4

The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.

HCLC Range HCLC Range

Draws two labels: High-Close and Low-Close range of the last closed candle left of the current candle