Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DRAW_BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6827
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator plots the bars of the specified symbol in the separate window.
The DRAW_BARS drawing style is used to plot the bars using the values of 4 indicator buffers with Open, High, Low and Close prices. The bars color and width changed after N ticks. The N variable is defined as input parameter, it can be changed using the "Properties" window.
Note that initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot (DRAW_BARS) are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (OnCalculate() function).
See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/337
The DRAW_FILLING drawing style plots the filled area between the values of two indicator buffers. In fact, it plots two lines and fills the area between them with the specified color.DRAW_CANDLES
The DRAW_CANDLES drawing style plots the candles using the values of 4 indicator buffers with Open, High, Low and Close prices.
The DRAW_ZIGZAG drawing style allow to draw sections using the values of two indicator buffers. It looks like DRAW_SECTION, but it allows to draw vertical sections inside one bar.DRAW_ARROW
The DRAW_ARROW drawing style plots the arrows (chars).