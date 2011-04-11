CodeBaseSections
Indicators

DRAW_BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

draw_bars.mq5 (7.22 KB) view
The indicator plots the bars of the specified symbol in the separate window.

The DRAW_BARS drawing style is used to plot the bars using the values of 4 indicator buffers with Open, High, Low and Close prices. The bars color and width changed after N ticks. The N variable is defined as input parameter, it can be changed using the "Properties" window.

Note that initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot (DRAW_BARS) are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (OnCalculate() function).

See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.

DRAW_BARS

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/337

