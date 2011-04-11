The indicator plots the Zigzag ("saw") using the High and Low prices.

The DRAW_ZIGZAG drawing style allow to draw sections using the values of two indicator buffers. It looks like DRAW_SECTION, but it allows to draw vertical sections inside one bar. The color, width and style of Zigzag lines changed randomly after N ticks. The N variable is defined as input parameter, it can be changed using the "Properties" window.

Note that initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot (DRAW_ZIGZAG) are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (OnCalculate() function).

See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.