Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DRAW_ARROW - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8805
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator plots arrows on the bar, if its close price is greater than close price of the previous bar.
The color, width, shift and code of the arrow char changed randomly after N ticks. The N variable is defined as input parameter, it can be changed using the "Properties" window. Note that initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot (DRAW_ARROW) are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (OnCalculate() function).
See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/334
The DRAW_ZIGZAG drawing style allow to draw sections using the values of two indicator buffers. It looks like DRAW_SECTION, but it allows to draw vertical sections inside one bar.DRAW_BARS
The DRAW_BARS drawing style is used to plot the bars using the values of 4 indicator buffers with Open, High, Low and Close prices.
The cIntBMP library provides the creation of graphic BMP images. We will consider the example of its use in creation of self-similar fractal sets using the Iterated Function System (IFS).VininI Cyber Cyсle [v01]
VininI Cyber Cycle - Identify cyclical movements of price, based on VininI_Cyber Cycle(V2).mq4 by Victor Nicolaev (2009)