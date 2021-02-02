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INDICATOR Breakout Strength Meter - MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

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REMARK: For this to work perfectly, you must have high speed internet and a high quality Computer. Otherwise, it will not work for you.


INTRODUCTION :

The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout.

Don't hesitate to send all your comments and I would appreciate rating this trading tool.


HOW TO USE IT :

You can check the following video that will explain how to

  • define and see how a breakout strength meter works.
  • use this trading tool to confirm real and fake breakouts (the most important part)
  • compile the script in MT4 or MT5.

You can also check the following video. It is about Currency Strength Meter


SCREENSHOT :


MT4 EA Template with all the basic features MT4 EA Template with all the basic features

This is a great template to start from if you're looking to build an MT4 EA quick and easily with your own rules/custom indicators. It has all the nice features for managing the account and the trades.

Breakout Strength Meter - MT4 Breakout Strength Meter - MT4

The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout

Currency Strenght Meter - MT4 Currency Strenght Meter - MT4

The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.

INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4 INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4

The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.