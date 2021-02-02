REMARK: For this to work perfectly, you must have high speed internet and a high quality Computer. Otherwise, it will not work for you.

INTRODUCTION :

The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout.

Don't hesitate to send all your comments and I would appreciate rating this trading tool.



HOW TO USE IT :



You can check the following video that will explain how to



define and see how a breakout strength meter works.

use this trading tool to confirm real and fake breakouts (the most important part)

compile the script in MT4 or MT5.

You can also check the following video. It is about Currency Strength Meter





SCREENSHOT :



