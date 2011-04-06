CodeBaseSections
Experts

RouletteGame - expert for MetaTrader 5

Stanislav Aksenov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
77645
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Updated:
stencil.zip (30.72 KB)
roulettegame_en.zip (2672.05 KB)
The Roulette Game.

Unpack the RouletteGame_en.zip to the data folder of the MetaTrader 5 client terminal (For example, C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5).

It uses the "Stencil" font (attached).

Roulette Game


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/271

