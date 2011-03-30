Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
iChartsSwitchSymbol - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9153
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
After attaching of the indicator to the chart you will see a "Drag symbol here" message.
If you drag some symbol from "Market Watch" window, it will change symbols on all other charts.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/326
Trade signals based on "Morning Star/Evening Star" candlestick patterns, confirmed by Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Morning/Evening Stars + MFI
Trade signals based on "Morning Star/Evening Star" candlestick patterns, confirmed by Market Facilitation Index (MFI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.
The Roulette Game.DRAW_NONE
The DRAW_NONE drawing style is used in cases, when you need to calculate and show the values of the indicator in "Data Window", but the plotting isn't needed.