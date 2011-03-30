CodeBaseSections
iChartsSwitchSymbol - indicator for MetaTrader 5

After attaching of the indicator to the chart you will see a "Drag symbol here" message.

If you drag some symbol from "Market Watch" window, it will change symbols on all other charts.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/326

