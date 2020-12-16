In the past, I thought of using an EA for my trading and this is part of my simple EA and this is the simplest EA I ever had so please rate this after read...



This EA working on single pair. With the fully functioning setting timeframe, lots, stoploss and takeprofit here are input in the menu properties.





extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = PERIOD_CURRENT ; extern int period = 8 ; extern double lt = 0.01 ; extern int sl = 100 ; extern int tp = 100 ; extern double OB = 0.7 ; extern double OS = 0.3 ; extern bool OPENBAR = false ;

Here is the secret, I divide it into 3 parts of variables:

1. data | timeframe

2. order

3. pair

double dmrk[ 5 ]; int signal =- 1 ; int hold = 0 ; int ticket = 0 ; double lot = 0.0 ; int typ =- 1 ; datetime t1= 0 ; bool newbar= false ; bool entry = false ;

In OnInit() function, I have to initialize an indicator DeMarker array variable and also checking minimum lot size of trading for the specific type of broker requirement.



void OnInit () { ArrayInitialize (dmrk, 0.0 ); const double test_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); if (lt<test_lot) lt = test_lot; }

On OnTick() function, this is the for calculating of the indicator and to determine the buy and sell signals

signal = - 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (dmrk); i++) { dmrk[i] = iDeMarker ( Symbol (),TF,period,i); } if (dmrk[ 1 ] > OB) { hold = 1 ; } else if (dmrk[ 1 ] < OS) { hold = - 1 ; } else { hold = 0 ; } if (hold == 1 ) { if (dmrk[ 0 ]<OB && dmrk[ 1 ]>OB) { signal = OP_SELL; } } if (hold == - 1 ) { if (dmrk[ 0 ]>OS && dmrk[ 1 ]<OS) { signal = OP_BUY; } }

To open a buy and sell signal...



if (signal != - 1 ) if (newbar== true ) if (entry== false ) { entry = true ; if (signal == OP_BUY) { ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUY,lt,Ask,( int )((Ask-Bid)/ Point ), sl> 0 ?Bid-sl* Point : 0.0 , tp> 0 ?Bid+tp* Point : 0.0 , EAName+ ":signal= " + IntegerToString (signal)+ ":hold= " + IntegerToString (hold), EANumber, 0 , clrBlue ); signal=- 1 ; } else if (signal == OP_SELL) { ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELL,lt,Bid,( int )((Ask-Bid)/ Point ), sl> 0 ?Ask+sl* Point : 0.0 , tp> 0 ?Ask-tp* Point : 0.0 , EAName+ ":signal= " + IntegerToString (signal)+ ":hold= " + IntegerToString (hold), EANumber, 0 , clrRed ); signal=- 1 ; } }





And for the closing...

if (entry == true ) { if ( OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { if (OrderCloseTime() == 0 ) { } if (OrderCloseTime() != 0 ) { entry = false ; } } }











