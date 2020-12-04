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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Deviation Rate BIAS MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Simple Martingale Template
A simple but fully functional program that demonstrate how a martingale can work for you. Just change the entry analyis using your own scalping strategy and your personal money management style, then optimize.AverageRangeLines_v1.6
ADR,AWR,AMR,Draws Average Range Lines
iFisher
New fisher to catch trend with indication UP and DNSimplest EA using DeMarker indicator
This is just a framework for building a simple EA