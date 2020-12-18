Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MultiVote On Balance Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12947
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simplest EA using DeMarker indicator
This is just a framework for building a simple EAiFisher
New fisher to catch trend with indication UP and DN
Clarity Index
Clarity index is a purely volume based indicator which is constructed on basis of volume, range and positive/negative candle count. It reflects the strength of trend with respect to volume.EA Fibonacci Potential Entry - MT4
The 8 effective steps to build a robust day trading plan using Fibonacci retracement