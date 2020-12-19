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Clarity Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Clarity index is a purely volume based indicator which is constructed on basis of volume, range and positive/negative candle count. It reflects the strength of trend with respect to volume.
Usage :
You can use the zero line cross for trend confirmation.
MultiVote On Balance Volume
MultiVote On Balance Indicator displays a higher resolution of trading volume activity to the regular On Balance Volume calculation.Simplest EA using DeMarker indicator
This is just a framework for building a simple EA
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