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Indicators

Clarity Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Navdeep Singh
Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh

4.9 (334)
The momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
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28 products 8 codes 8 topics 194 comments
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Clarity index is a purely volume based indicator which is constructed on basis of volume, range and positive/negative candle count. It reflects the strength of trend with respect to volume.

Usage :

You can use the zero line cross for trend confirmation.

CI_1

CI_2


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