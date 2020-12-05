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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Print Closed Position - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script prints info about a closed position by its position ticket or identifier, on a retail hedging account.
It supports only retail hedging accounts (Forex).
Following info are printed to the 'Experts' log:
- Position Open Time
- Position Symbol
- Position Ticket: this is the position ID
- Position Type
- Position Volume
- Position Open Price
- Position S/L, updated to the last stoploss price for the position
- Position T/P, updated to the last takeprofit price for the position
- Position Close Time
- Position Close Price
- Position Commission
- Position Swap
- Position Profit
- Position Magic Number
- Position Open Reason, this includes reason of opening the position (client, mobile, web, expert)
- Position Close Reason, this includes reason of closing the position (client, mobile, web, expert, sl, tp, so, ...)
- Position Open Comment, this includes comment of the deal in for position
- Position Close Comment, this includes comments of all the deals out for position
- Position Deal In Ticket, this includes ticket of the deal in for position
- Position Deal Out Ticket(s), this includes tickets of all the deals out for position
Deviation Rate BIAS MT5
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ADR,AWR,AMR,Draws Average Range Lines
template method - behavioral design pattern
define the skeleton of an algorithm in an operation, deferring some steps to subclasses. template method lets subclasses redefine certain steps of an algorithm without changing the algorithm's structurevisitor - behavioral design pattern
represent an operation to be performed on the elements of an object structure. visitor lets you define a new operation without changing the classes of the elements on which it operates