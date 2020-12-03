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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AverageRangeLines_v1.6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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strategy - behavioral design pattern
define a family of algorithms, encapsulate each one, and make them interchangeable. strategy lets the algorithm vary independently from clients that use itReflex and Trendflex
Reflex and Trendflex was created by John Ehlers ("Stocks & Commodities Feb. 2020 (6-8)").
Deviation Rate BIAS MT5
Stock trading indicators. BIAS.Print Closed Position
Print info about a closed position by its position ticket or identifier.