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AverageRangeLines_v1.6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

15 codes 5 comments
Views:
13853
Rating:
(26)
Published:
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ADR,AWR,AMR,Draws Average Range Lines

1 2 3


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define a family of algorithms, encapsulate each one, and make them interchangeable. strategy lets the algorithm vary independently from clients that use it

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