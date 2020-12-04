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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Deviation Rate BIAS MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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AverageRangeLines_v1.6
ADR,AWR,AMR,Draws Average Range Linesstrategy - behavioral design pattern
define a family of algorithms, encapsulate each one, and make them interchangeable. strategy lets the algorithm vary independently from clients that use it
Print Closed Position
Print info about a closed position by its position ticket or identifier.template method - behavioral design pattern
define the skeleton of an algorithm in an operation, deferring some steps to subclasses. template method lets subclasses redefine certain steps of an algorithm without changing the algorithm's structure