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Deviation Rate BIAS MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hung Wen Lin
Hung Wen Lin

Hung Wen Lin

5 (1)
歡迎技術上的交流 與詢問 無論你是哪裡人 感謝你的關注 婉拒經紀人 代理人 平台商關注 希望我們的交流不是在代不代理的話題上
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免費的實用腳本
5 products 7 signals 12 codes 10 topics 1256 comments
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Published:
BIAS.mq5 (7.66 KB) view
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Use the average price to calculate the divergence rate. When the divergence rate is high, the market price may pull back. It is often used in stock trading indicators.


PHOTO


paramater


AverageRangeLines_v1.6 AverageRangeLines_v1.6

ADR,AWR,AMR,Draws Average Range Lines

strategy - behavioral design pattern strategy - behavioral design pattern

define a family of algorithms, encapsulate each one, and make them interchangeable. strategy lets the algorithm vary independently from clients that use it

Print Closed Position Print Closed Position

Print info about a closed position by its position ticket or identifier.

template method - behavioral design pattern template method - behavioral design pattern

define the skeleton of an algorithm in an operation, deferring some steps to subclasses. template method lets subclasses redefine certain steps of an algorithm without changing the algorithm's structure