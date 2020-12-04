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Simple Martingale Template - expert for MetaTrader 4

Joel Protusada
Joel Protusada

Joel Protusada

3.6 (18)
A 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
32 products 6 codes 75 comments
Views:
22100
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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What the template can do for you?

A simple but fully functional program that demonstrate how a martingale can work for you. Just change the entry analysis using your own scalping strategy and your personal money management style, then optimize. If your goal is a consistent profit, NOT a high-percentage one and willing to use a big capital. This script maybe for you. Optimize it first with a capital that gives a maximum drawdown of not more than 50%. To be conservative, less than 30% is ideal.


If you are looking for an EA with a profit of 100% per year or more, this is not for you. Just don't be greedy and just aim for reasonable profit percentage (e.g. 5% to 50% per year) 


⚡  V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   

  • Read the source code carefully to learn more tips.


Here's an example of the potential of the program...


 


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