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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Simple Martingale Template - expert for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
What the template can do for you?
A simple but fully functional program that demonstrate how a martingale can work for you. Just change the entry analysis using your own scalping strategy and your personal money management style, then optimize. If your goal is a consistent profit, NOT a high-percentage one and willing to use a big capital. This script maybe for you. Optimize it first with a capital that gives a maximum drawdown of not more than 50%. To be conservative, less than 30% is ideal.
If you are looking for an EA with a profit of 100% per year or more, this is not for you. Just don't be greedy and just aim for reasonable profit percentage (e.g. 5% to 50% per year)
⚡⚡ V E R Y I M P O R T A N T ⚡⚡
- Read the source code carefully to learn more tips.
Here's an example of the potential of the program...
AverageRangeLines_v1.6
ADR,AWR,AMR,Draws Average Range LinesIdentify potential Trends/Range (Pivot Points) - MT4
This script was developed in order to help us detect if a chart is actually trending or going nowhere.
Deviation Rate BIAS MT4
Stock trading indicators. BIAS.iFisher
New fisher to catch trend with indication UP and DN