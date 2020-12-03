CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AverageRangeLines_v1.6 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

15 codes 5 comments
Views:
23039
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

ADR,AWR,AMR,Draws Average Range Lines

1 2 3


Identify potential Trends/Range (Pivot Points) - MT4 Identify potential Trends/Range (Pivot Points) - MT4

This script was developed in order to help us detect if a chart is actually trending or going nowhere.

Stoch RSI MT4 Stoch RSI MT4

The Stochastic RSI indicator (Stoch RSI) is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user defined period of time. The Stochastic RSI is an oscillator that calculates a value between 0 and 1 which is then plotted as a line. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.

Simple Martingale Template Simple Martingale Template

A simple but fully functional program that demonstrate how a martingale can work for you. Just change the entry analyis using your own scalping strategy and your personal money management style, then optimize.

Deviation Rate BIAS MT4 Deviation Rate BIAS MT4

Stock trading indicators. BIAS.