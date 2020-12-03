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AverageRangeLines_v1.6 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This script was developed in order to help us detect if a chart is actually trending or going nowhere.Stoch RSI MT4
The Stochastic RSI indicator (Stoch RSI) is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user defined period of time. The Stochastic RSI is an oscillator that calculates a value between 0 and 1 which is then plotted as a line. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.
A simple but fully functional program that demonstrate how a martingale can work for you. Just change the entry analyis using your own scalping strategy and your personal money management style, then optimize.Deviation Rate BIAS MT4
Stock trading indicators. BIAS.