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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Reflex and Trendflex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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From the article:
For indicators to be useful, the indications they produce can’t arrive too late. Toward that all-important goal, here we introduce a new indicator plus a variation on that indicator that you will want to add to your charts.
Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover MQL5
Hassane ZibaraPivotPointsLines _v1.1
Draws Pivot Points Level Lines for formula's Floor,Fibonacci,Camarilla,Woodie
strategy - behavioral design pattern
define a family of algorithms, encapsulate each one, and make them interchangeable. strategy lets the algorithm vary independently from clients that use itAverageRangeLines_v1.6
ADR,AWR,AMR,Draws Average Range Lines