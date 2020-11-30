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Indicators

Reflex and Trendflex - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
12373
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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From the article:


For indicators to be useful, the indications they produce can’t arrive too late. Toward that all-important goal, here we introduce a new indicator plus a variation on that indicator that you will want to add to your charts.


Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover MQL5 Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover MQL5

Hassane Zibara

PivotPointsLines _v1.1 PivotPointsLines _v1.1

Draws Pivot Points Level Lines for formula's Floor,Fibonacci,Camarilla,Woodie

strategy - behavioral design pattern strategy - behavioral design pattern

define a family of algorithms, encapsulate each one, and make them interchangeable. strategy lets the algorithm vary independently from clients that use it

AverageRangeLines_v1.6 AverageRangeLines_v1.6

ADR,AWR,AMR,Draws Average Range Lines