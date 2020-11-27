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Indicators

Stoch RSI MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hossein Nouri
Hossein Nouri

Hossein Nouri

I'm a software engineer since 2006.
if you're looking for someone to support you even after the job is done then I'm your guy :)
Customer services I offer:
- Source code providing
- Clean coding (self explanatory)
- Reliable programming
- Quick turnaround
8 codes 5 topics 81 comments
Views:
43245
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Stoch RSI.mq5 (7.43 KB) view
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The Stochastic RSI indicator (Stoch RSI) is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user defined period of time. The Stochastic RSI is an oscillator that calculates a value between 0 and 1 which is then plotted as a line. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.


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