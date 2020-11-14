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Indicators

Visual Trend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

JAN OPOCENSKY
JAN OPOCENSKY

JAN OPOCENSKY

22 codes 46 comments
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Version 141.121

Trend defined by moving average (EMA) direction with chosen period on timeframes H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1.

Green = Up-trend.

Red = Down-trend.


User can define following variables:

  • MovingAveragePeriod,

  • TextSize,

  • UpperRightBorderVertical (vertical distance from main window upper right corner).


Usage:

Intraday trading on timeframes H1 and shorter.

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