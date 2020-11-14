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Visual Trend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Version 141.121
Trend defined by moving average (EMA) direction with chosen period on timeframes H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1.
Green = Up-trend.
Red = Down-trend.
User can define following variables:
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MovingAveragePeriod,
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TextSize,
-
UpperRightBorderVertical (vertical distance from main window upper right corner).
Usage:
Intraday trading on timeframes H1 and shorter.
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