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Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Hung Wen Lin
Hung Wen Lin

Hung Wen Lin

5 (1)
歡迎技術上的交流 與詢問 無論你是哪裡人 感謝你的關注 婉拒經紀人 代理人 平台商關注 希望我們的交流不是在代不代理的話題上
15年交易經驗 10年量化交易經驗
交易 技術 代碼 策略設計上的問題 歡迎直接跟我聯繫討論
免費的實用腳本
5 products 7 signals 12 codes 10 topics 1256 comments
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21818
Rating:
(17)
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Use the intersection of two moving average lines to draw a vertical line.Then You can simply read the current market pattern


Line


Parameter

    Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover

    Hassane Zibara

    Visual Trend Indicator Visual Trend Indicator

    Visual multi-timeframe trend indicator.

    Fibonacci Potential Entry - MT4 Fibonacci Potential Entry - MT4

    The 8 effective steps to build a robust day trading plan using Fibonacci retracement

    Stoch RSI MT4 Stoch RSI MT4

    The Stochastic RSI indicator (Stoch RSI) is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user defined period of time. The Stochastic RSI is an oscillator that calculates a value between 0 and 1 which is then plotted as a line. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.