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Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover
Hassane ZibaraVisual Trend Indicator
Visual multi-timeframe trend indicator.
Fibonacci Potential Entry - MT4
The 8 effective steps to build a robust day trading plan using Fibonacci retracementStoch RSI MT4
The Stochastic RSI indicator (Stoch RSI) is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user defined period of time. The Stochastic RSI is an oscillator that calculates a value between 0 and 1 which is then plotted as a line. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.