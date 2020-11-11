Hello to all traders..

This is FE fibo expansion that I create using 2 object(P[2]) in array that represent their properties for each direction UP or DOWN.

Here is a class look like:

class ___ { public : int aa,bb,cc; double A, B, C; ___(): aa( 0 ),bb( 0 ),cc( 0 ), A( 0.0 ),B( 0.0 ),C( 0.0 ) {} ~___() {} } P[ 2 ];

Where for each direction they must have 3 prices A, B and C that is upper, lower and a price between upper and lower.While, aa, bb, and cc are the bar locations for their respective prices A, B and C earlier.





Then, I used the fractal formula and a little modification to determine the 3 points upper, lower and price between them along with its directions.

I use loop from the recent bar location:

int i= 0 ; int m= 0 ,n= 0 ; bool stop= false ; double hi= 0.0 ,lo= 0.0 ; A= 0.0 ; B= 0.0 ; C= 0.0 ; for (m= 0 ,n= 0 ,i= 0 ; i< Bars - 5 &&!stop; i++) { hi=( iHigh ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 )>= iHigh ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 0 ) && iHigh ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 )>= iHigh ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 1 ) && iHigh ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 )>= iHigh ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 3 ) && iHigh ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 )>= iHigh ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 4 )) ? iHigh ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 ): 0.0 ; lo=( iLow ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 )<= iLow ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 0 ) && iLow ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 )<= iLow ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 1 ) && iLow ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 )<= iLow ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 3 ) && iLow ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 )<= iLow ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 4 )) ? iLow ( _Symbol , 0 ,i+ 2 ): 0.0 ; if (hi!= 0.0 ) { if (P[ 1 ].C!= 0.0 ) { if (n== 2 ) { if (P[ 1 ].B<hi&&P[ 1 ].C<P[ 1 ].B) { P[ 1 ].B=hi; P[ 1 ].bb=i+ 2 ; } } if (n== 1 ) { if (P[ 1 ].C<hi) { P[ 1 ].B=hi; P[ 1 ].bb=i+ 2 ; n++; } else { n--; P[ 1 ].C= 0.0 ; } } } if (P[ 0 ].C== 0.0 ) { if (m< 1 ) { P[ 0 ].C=hi; P[ 0 ].cc=i+ 2 ; m++; } } else { if (m== 2 ) { if (P[ 0 ].C<hi) { P[ 0 ].A=hi; P[ 0 ].aa=i+ 2 ; m= 0 ; stop= true ; } } if (m== 1 ) { if (P[ 0 ].C<hi) { P[ 0 ].C=hi; P[ 0 ].cc=i+ 2 ; } } } } if (lo!= 0.0 ) { if (P[ 0 ].C!= 0.0 ) { if (m== 2 ) { if (P[ 0 ].B>lo&&P[ 0 ].C>P[ 0 ].B) { P[ 0 ].B=lo; P[ 0 ].bb=i+ 2 ; } } if (m== 1 ) { if (P[ 0 ].C>lo) { P[ 0 ].B=lo; P[ 0 ].bb=i+ 2 ; m++; } else { m--; P[ 0 ].C= 0.0 ; } } } if (P[ 1 ].C== 0.0 ) { if (n< 1 ) { P[ 1 ].C=lo; P[ 1 ].cc=i+ 2 ; n++; } } else { if (n== 2 ) { if (P[ 1 ].C>lo) { P[ 1 ].A=lo; P[ 1 ].aa=i+ 2 ; n= 0 ; stop= true ; } } if (n== 1 ) { if (P[ 1 ].C>lo) { P[ 1 ].C=lo; P[ 1 ].cc=i+ 2 ; } } } } if ((P[ 0 ].C== 0.0 &&P[ 1 ].C== 0.0 )||(hi== 0.0 &&lo== 0.0 )) { continue ; } }

If it found 3 points of either UP or DOWN direction, the loop breaks.

I have to take out the 3 points earlier.

if (P[ 0 ].A!= 0.0 &&P[ 0 ].B!= 0.0 &&P[ 0 ].C!= 0.0 ) { DrawExpansion(tool, "FE ->" ,Time[P[ 0 ].aa],P[ 0 ].A,Time[P[ 0 ].bb],P[ 0 ].B,Time[P[ 0 ].cc],P[ 0 ].C,- 1 ); } if (P[ 1 ].A!= 0.0 &&P[ 1 ].B!= 0.0 &&P[ 1 ].C!= 0.0 ) { DrawExpansion(tool, "FE ->" ,Time[P[ 1 ].aa],P[ 1 ].A,Time[P[ 1 ].bb],P[ 1 ].B,Time[P[ 1 ].cc],P[ 1 ].C, 1 ); }

And finally draw using OBJ_EXPANSION object..and I use a single function DrawExpansion(...).



void DrawExpansion( string name, string label, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, int fl= 0 ) { ObjectDelete (name); color wrn=(fl> 0 )? clrSkyBlue :(fl< 0 )? clrTomato : clrWhite ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)!= 0 ) ObjectCreate (name, OBJ_EXPANSION , 0 ,t1,p1,t2,p2,t3,p3); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS, 5 ); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+ 0 , 0.618 ); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+ 1 , 1.000 ); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+ 2 , 1.618 ); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+ 3 , 2.618 ); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+ 4 , 4.236 ); ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR , clrMediumPurple ); ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE , 0 ); ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,wrn); ObjectSetFiboDescription(name, 0 ,label+ " " +DoubleToStr( 0.618 * 100 , 1 )+ " " ); ObjectSetFiboDescription(name, 1 ,label+ " " +DoubleToStr( 1.000 * 100 , 1 )+ " " ); ObjectSetFiboDescription(name, 2 ,label+ " " +DoubleToStr( 1.618 * 100 , 1 )+ " " ); ObjectSetFiboDescription(name, 3 ,label+ " " +DoubleToStr( 2.618 * 100 , 1 )+ " " ); ObjectSetFiboDescription(name, 4 ,label+ " " +DoubleToStr( 4.236 * 100 , 1 )+ " " ); }

Here, I use

0.618,

1.000,

1.618,

2.618 and

4.236 level.













