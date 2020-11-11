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FE Fibo Expansion - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Hello to all traders..
This is FE fibo expansion that I create using 2 object(P[2]) in array that represent their properties for each direction UP or DOWN.
Here is a class look like:
class ___ { public: int aa,bb,cc; double A, B, C; ___(): aa(0),bb(0),cc(0), A(0.0),B(0.0),C(0.0) {} ~___() {} } P[2];Where for each direction they must have 3 prices A, B and C that is upper, lower and a price between upper and lower.
While, aa, bb, and cc are the bar locations for their respective prices A, B and C earlier.
Then, I used the fractal formula and a little modification to determine the 3 points upper, lower and price between them along with its directions.
I use loop from the recent bar location:
//--- int i=0; int m=0,n=0; bool stop=false; double hi=0.0,lo=0.0; //--- A=0.0; B=0.0; C=0.0; for(m=0,n=0,i=0; i<Bars-5&&!stop; i++) { hi=( iHigh(_Symbol,0,i+2)>=iHigh(_Symbol,0,i+0) && iHigh(_Symbol,0,i+2)>=iHigh(_Symbol,0,i+1) && iHigh(_Symbol,0,i+2)>=iHigh(_Symbol,0,i+3) && iHigh(_Symbol,0,i+2)>=iHigh(_Symbol,0,i+4)) ?iHigh(_Symbol,0,i+2):0.0; lo=( iLow(_Symbol,0,i+2)<=iLow(_Symbol,0,i+0) && iLow(_Symbol,0,i+2)<=iLow(_Symbol,0,i+1) && iLow(_Symbol,0,i+2)<=iLow(_Symbol,0,i+3) && iLow(_Symbol,0,i+2)<=iLow(_Symbol,0,i+4)) ?iLow(_Symbol,0,i+2):0.0; //--- //--- //-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- //-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- if(hi!=0.0)// ------------up------------ { if(P[1].C!=0.0) { if(n==2) { if(P[1].B<hi&&P[1].C<P[1].B) { P[1].B=hi; //this modify B[1] before A[1] exist P[1].bb=i+2; } } if(n==1) { if(P[1].C<hi) { P[1].B=hi; //this B[1] dn P[1].bb=i+2; n++; } else { n--; P[1].C=0.0; } } } //--- if(P[0].C==0.0) { if(m<1) { P[0].C=hi; //innitial C[0] up P[0].cc=i+2; m++; } } else { if(m==2) { if(P[0].C<hi) { P[0].A=hi; //this A[0] up P[0].aa=i+2; m=0; stop=true; } } if(m==1) { if(P[0].C<hi) { P[0].C=hi; //this modify C[0] before B[0] exist P[0].cc=i+2; } } } //--- } //else if(lo!=0.0)// ------------dn------------ { if(P[0].C!=0.0) { if(m==2) { if(P[0].B>lo&&P[0].C>P[0].B) { P[0].B=lo; //this modify B[0]before A[0] exist P[0].bb=i+2; } } if(m==1) { if(P[0].C>lo) { P[0].B=lo; //this B[0] up P[0].bb=i+2; m++; } else { m--; P[0].C=0.0; } } } //--- if(P[1].C==0.0) { if(n<1) { P[1].C=lo; //innitial C[1] dn P[1].cc=i+2; n++; } } else { if(n==2) { if(P[1].C>lo) { P[1].A=lo; //this A[1] dn P[1].aa=i+2; n=0; stop=true; } } if(n==1) { if(P[1].C>lo) { P[1].C=lo; //this modify C[1] before B[1] exist P[1].cc=i+2; } } } //--- } //else // //--- //--- //--- if((P[0].C==0.0&&P[1].C==0.0)||(hi==0.0&&lo==0.0)) { continue; } }// loop
If it found 3 points of either UP or DOWN direction, the loop breaks.
I have to take out the 3 points earlier.
if(P[0].A!=0.0&&P[0].B!=0.0&&P[0].C!=0.0) { DrawExpansion(tool,"FE ->",Time[P[0].aa],P[0].A,Time[P[0].bb],P[0].B,Time[P[0].cc],P[0].C,-1); } //--- if(P[1].A!=0.0&&P[1].B!=0.0&&P[1].C!=0.0) { DrawExpansion(tool,"FE ->",Time[P[1].aa],P[1].A,Time[P[1].bb],P[1].B,Time[P[1].cc],P[1].C,1); }
And finally draw using OBJ_EXPANSION object..and I use a single function DrawExpansion(...).
void DrawExpansion(string name,string label,datetime t1,double p1,datetime t2,double p2,datetime t3,double p3,int fl=0) { //--- ObjectDelete(name); color wrn=(fl>0)?clrSkyBlue:(fl<0)?clrTomato:clrWhite; if(ObjectFind(0,name)!=0) ObjectCreate(name,OBJ_EXPANSION,0,t1,p1,t2,p2,t3,p3); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS,5); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+0,0.618); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+1,1.000); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+2,1.618); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+3,2.618); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+4,4.236); //--- ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,clrMediumPurple); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,1); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,0); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_COLOR,wrn); //--- ObjectSetFiboDescription(name,0,label+" "+DoubleToStr(0.618*100,1)+" "); ObjectSetFiboDescription(name,1,label+" "+DoubleToStr(1.000*100,1)+" "); ObjectSetFiboDescription(name,2,label+" "+DoubleToStr(1.618*100,1)+" "); ObjectSetFiboDescription(name,3,label+" "+DoubleToStr(2.618*100,1)+" "); ObjectSetFiboDescription(name,4,label+" "+DoubleToStr(4.236*100,1)+" "); //--- }
Here, I use
0.618,
1.000,
1.618,
2.618 and
4.236 level.
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