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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Mission Impossible Power Two Open Version - expert for MetaTrader 4
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It only demonstrates the possibilities of the multiplier.
Strategy - Set And Forget (with Alerting system) - MT4
This strategy is the well known set & forget with the ALERTING system. It is very useful on different trading scenarios. I urge you guys to always use trading tools that will make your live easier. So instead of watching the charts and the time and all day long, you can use this indicator that will watch the charts for you.Master Exit Plan
This is a straightforward script for strategically managing open trades and pending orders.
FE Fibo Expansion
Draw Fibo ExpansionCSV file creating example expert
Example how to use file write function