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ATR adaptive SMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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One of the moving averages that is not often made adaptive is SMA (Simple Moving Average). The reason for that is that it is bound to bars values (unlike, for example EMA - that is used in numerous adaptive averages - that can use fractional periods too) and that makes the calculations a bit complicated and, in some cases the results are going to be "nervous" - they tend to changes slope in some periods very quickly.
That makes it a bit difficult to use it too : using the slope of such an average as a criteria for a trading decision would lead to "change of mind" on almost every bar - and that is not what anybody would like to do. This version makes a possible solution for that : since adaptive SMA is "faster" than the "regular" SMA, you can use the crosses of adaptive to regular SMA as a criteria for trend. Results seem to be acceptable
MT5 version of this indicator was published here : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30844
- The indicator allows you to use :
- classical slope change for color change
- cross of tho SMAs (the adaptive and the "regular") as a criteria for color change - as described above
- You can use color change of the adaptive SMA as a signal for trend change
Fully customizable: Period, TimeFrame, Color, and Price. Above 0: Chartreuse Below 0: Red Above 100: Marron Below -100: Dark GreenTheil_Sen Indicator Free
This indicator draws a trend-line directly on a chart. It uses the Theil Sen Estimation method to calculate the slope of the trend-line. Theil–Sen estimation is a method for robustly fitting a line to sample points in the plane (simple linear regression) by choosing the median of the slopes of all lines through pairs of points.
This expert shows the maximum profit level that touched by price line for your first position on chart window. the expert don't need any variable or specified timeframe. Please vote this program to help know this program how much helpful. Thanks for your vote stars.Hull moving average (ema based)
Hull moving average (ema based)