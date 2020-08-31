CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI H MTF Colored - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Hamid Shojaee
Published by:
Hamiddd
Hamiddd

Hamiddd

1 code 1 topic 1 comment
Views:
16987
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
1.jpg (26.35 KB)
3.png (9.3 KB)
2.png (6.59 KB)
CCI H MTF Colored.mq4 (2.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Fully customizable: Period, TimeFrame, Color, and Price.

Above 0: Chartreuse

Below 0: Red

Above 100: Marron

Below -100: Dark Green


 

    Theil_Sen Indicator Free Theil_Sen Indicator Free

    This indicator draws a trend-line directly on a chart. It uses the Theil Sen Estimation method to calculate the slope of the trend-line. Theil–Sen estimation is a method for robustly fitting a line to sample points in the plane (simple linear regression) by choosing the median of the slopes of all lines through pairs of points.

    DXYvsEXY for MT4 DXYvsEXY for MT4

    Indicator DXYvsEXY is the USDX vs EURX with Awesome Oscillator Indicator for MT4.

    ATR adaptive SMA ATR adaptive SMA

    ATR adaptive SMA (Simple Moving Average)

    max profit of 1st order max profit of 1st order

    This expert shows the maximum profit level that touched by price line for your first position on chart window. the expert don't need any variable or specified timeframe. Please vote this program to help know this program how much helpful. Thanks for your vote stars.