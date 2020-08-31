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CCI H MTF Colored - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Fully customizable: Period, TimeFrame, Color, and Price.
Above 0: Chartreuse
Below 0: Red
Above 100: Marron
Below -100: Dark Green
This indicator draws a trend-line directly on a chart. It uses the Theil Sen Estimation method to calculate the slope of the trend-line. Theil–Sen estimation is a method for robustly fitting a line to sample points in the plane (simple linear regression) by choosing the median of the slopes of all lines through pairs of points.DXYvsEXY for MT4
Indicator DXYvsEXY is the USDX vs EURX with Awesome Oscillator Indicator for MT4.
ATR adaptive SMA (Simple Moving Average)max profit of 1st order
This expert shows the maximum profit level that touched by price line for your first position on chart window. the expert don't need any variable or specified timeframe. Please vote this program to help know this program how much helpful. Thanks for your vote stars.