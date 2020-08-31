This indicator draws a trend-line directly on a chart. It uses the Theil Sen Estimation method to calculate the slope of the trend-line. Theil–Sen estimation is a method for robustly fitting a line to sample points in the plane (simple linear regression) by choosing the median of the slopes of all lines through pairs of points.

Indicator DXYvsEXY is the USDX vs EURX with Awesome Oscillator Indicator for MT4.