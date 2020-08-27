This is essentially a tool to estimate the general trajectory of a line drawn from a collection of data points. The estimated line is derived by first performing regression on the series of values and then calculating the slope of this resulting regression line. The data set selection can be a simple moving average, exponential moving average, close prices, high/low prices and they are automatically collected from the meta trader chart . You only need to select one type of data you want to collect. It support multiple currencies.

iTSlope(asymbol,timeframe,regperiod,adataset,rmp,rtc,slope,line_nickname,enable_text,ashift);





As usual, this supports multiple currencies at the same time and I am including the "BreakPoint" tool here but it is not needed by the indicator itself.









This is what the trend-line look like in a ranging market:

















Now this is what the trend-line looks like on a trending market:













Here is a demo expert advisor:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, Everybody Software Corp." #property link "https://anywhere.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <TheilSen_Indicator.mqh> #include <BreakPoint.mqh> int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double slope= 0 ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= 0 ; int regperiod= 20 , ashift= 1 ; string asymbol= "" , adataset= "ema_close" , line_nickname= "anything_goes_here" , rmp, rtc; bool enable_text= true ; iTSlope(asymbol,timeframe,regperiod,adataset,rmp,rtc,slope,line_nickname,enable_text,ashift);//single currency //if(rmp == "trending")BreakPoint("","","",true,"rmp",rmp,"rtc",rtc,"asymbol",asymbol); }

Special thanks whroeder and others who helped clarify the concept.