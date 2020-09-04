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Hull moving average (ema based) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This version :
Original Hull moving average is calculated using LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average). But sometimes that way of calculation tends to overshoot
Possible solution for that is to use some other average method to calculate Hull
- is using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for calculation and it seems to be helping in the overshooting while keeping the signals at almost the same positions.
- is having the additional "speed" parameter (which can be helpful for further filtering out signals without changing the Hull period)
Recommended usage :
- You can use color changes as signals for trend change
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