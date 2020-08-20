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Indicators

DXYvsEXY for MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
22248
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
DXYvsEXY.mq4 (50.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator DXYvsEXY is the USDX vs EURX with Awesome Oscillator Indicator for MT4. Highly recommended for the EURUSD pair.

Can be used for all major currency pairs against USD and EUR.

For USD basket: AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY.

For EUR basket: EURAUD, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURJPY.

* Update_01: 2020/08/22:

   ~ Change signal position display template.

   ~ Speed up program execution by removing code and wordy programs. 

 * Update_02: 2020/09/10:

   ~ Added option to display or not the DXY histogram and EXY histogram.

   ~ Removes the strict calculation timeframes option.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.


EURUSDH1_DXYvsEXY_MT4_properties

EURUSDH1_DXYvsEXY_MT4

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