Indicator DXYvsEXY is the USDX vs EURX with Awesome Oscillator Indicator for MT4. Highly recommended for the EURUSD pair.

Can be used for all major currency pairs against USD and EUR.

For USD basket: AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY.

For EUR basket: EURAUD, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURJPY.

* Update_01: 2020/08/22:

~ Change signal position display template.

~ Speed up program execution by removing code and wordy programs.

* Update_02: 2020/09/10:

~ Added option to display or not the DXY histogram and EXY histogram.

~ Removes the strict calculation timeframes option.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.











