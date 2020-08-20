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DXYvsEXY for MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Indicator DXYvsEXY is the USDX vs EURX with Awesome Oscillator Indicator for MT4. Highly recommended for the EURUSD pair.
Can be used for all major currency pairs against USD and EUR.
For USD basket: AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY.
For EUR basket: EURAUD, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURJPY.
* Update_01: 2020/08/22:
~ Change signal position display template.
~ Speed up program execution by removing code and wordy programs.
* Update_02: 2020/09/10:
~ Added option to display or not the DXY histogram and EXY histogram.
~ Removes the strict calculation timeframes option.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Synchronous change of a trading instrument in all charts5Mins Envelopes Scalping
This Expert Advisor based on Envelopes indicator from MT4, my best TimeFrame is 5 Minutes on GBPUSD.
This indicator draws a trend-line directly on a chart. It uses the Theil Sen Estimation method to calculate the slope of the trend-line. Theil–Sen estimation is a method for robustly fitting a line to sample points in the plane (simple linear regression) by choosing the median of the slopes of all lines through pairs of points.CCI H MTF Colored
Fully customizable: Period, TimeFrame, Color, and Price. Above 0: Chartreuse Below 0: Red Above 100: Marron Below -100: Dark Green