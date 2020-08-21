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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Check Margin - script for MetaTrader 5
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This script calculates required margin to open a trade by examining specified volume.
It also calculates maximum amount of lots that can be traded for given symbol.
PARAMETERS
- Symbol Name: select symbol for calculation. if it is not specified script takes chart symbol as default.
- Volume: specify lots for required margin calculation.
- Order Type: determine order type. results can be changed even a little because of spread.
Example: CADJPY with default parameters
Adapter - structural design pattern
Convert the interface of a class into another expected interface; classes with incompatible interfaces can work togetherVR Watch List and Linker Lite MT5
Synchronous change of a trading instrument in all charts
Kamikaze Trading
This script opens order with maximal amount of volume available.SimSim (Simple Simulator v1.0)
Simple Simulator is designed to practice manual trading on historical data.