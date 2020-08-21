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Check Margin - script for MetaTrader 5

Boris
Boris

Boris

Search for incredible.
15 codes 9 topics 11 comments
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8481
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Updated:
CheckMargin.mq5 (10.57 KB) view
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This script calculates required margin to open a trade by examining specified volume.

It also calculates maximum amount of lots that can be traded for given symbol.


PARAMETERS

  • Symbol Name: select symbol for calculation. if it is not specified script takes chart symbol as default.
  • Volume: specify lots for required margin calculation.
  • Order Type: determine order type. results can be changed even a little because of spread.


Example: CADJPY with default parameters


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