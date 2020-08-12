The Expert Advisor changes a financial instrument by drag-and-drop from the "Market Watch" window.

The user just needs to drag the financial instrument to the chart window where the advisor is installed.

Thus, the trader can quickly view any financial instruments in all his open charts without changing templates and profiles.

When you change a financial instrument, only the instrument changes in the charts. The chart period, indicators and their settings remain unchanged.

VR Watch List and Linker Lite is a light, open source version of VR Watch list and linker

Recommendation:

Install an advisor in each window, then it will not matter to which window you drag the financial instrument.

Warning:

When changing a financial instrument in windows, all indicators and advisors will be reinitialized.

If the advisor traded on EURUSD, then after changing the financial instrument, the advisor will start trading on the new instrument.

The program has very simple code that will be useful for novice programmers. The code is also interesting in that it works the same in the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals



