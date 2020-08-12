CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

VR Watch List and Linker Lite MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Pastushak
Vladimir Pastushak

Vladimir Pastushak

4.4 (451)
🤝 Hello my friend! I'm glad to welcome you to my page!
48 products 66 codes 230 topics 4860 comments
Views:
7335
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor changes a financial instrument by drag-and-drop from the "Market Watch" window.

The user just needs to drag the financial instrument to the chart window where the advisor is installed.

Thus, the trader can quickly view any financial instruments in all his open charts without changing templates and profiles.

When you change a financial instrument, only the instrument changes in the charts. The chart period, indicators and their settings remain unchanged.

VR Watch List and Linker Lite is a light, open source version of VR Watch list and linker

Recommendation:

Install an advisor in each window, then it will not matter to which window you drag the financial instrument.

Warning:

When changing a financial instrument in windows, all indicators and advisors will be reinitialized.

If the advisor traded on EURUSD, then after changing the financial instrument, the advisor will start trading on the new instrument.

The program has very simple code that will be useful for novice programmers. The code is also interesting in that it works the same in the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals


All creational design patterns All creational design patterns

A collection of classic creational GoF design patterns

Singleton - creational design pattern Singleton - creational design pattern

Ensure one instance of a class with a global point of access

Adapter - structural design pattern Adapter - structural design pattern

Convert the interface of a class into another expected interface; classes with incompatible interfaces can work together

Check Margin Check Margin

required margin and maximum volume calculator.