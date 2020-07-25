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Indicators

Identify potential Trends/Range (Pivot Points) + Entry points - indicator for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted]
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20296
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
IND_PivotPoints.mq5 (3.62 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
Candlestick.mqh (3.22 KB) view
Define.mqh (1.9 KB) view
Enum.mqh (1.51 KB) view
functions.mqh (19.34 KB) view
libcisnewbar.mqh (6.3 KB) view
onnewbarcalculate.mqh (1.66 KB) view
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INTRODUCTION:

The story behind this indicator is really interesting. I've published last week a script called "Identify potential Trends/Range (Pivot Points)" and a huge number of MQL5(ers) contacted me to ask if it is possible to have it as an indicator. So I was glad that lot of people actually like my scripts and indicators so that is why I've decided to convert the script to this indicator.

As a reminder, the purpose of this indicator is to help eyeball ranging market and trending market instead of doing all the work myself. It is true there are plenty of other indicators that help us eyeball these ranging/trending market and they work really well, but I like using Pivot Points.

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Remark: you can consult the below video that will help you to install and test this indicator.

Compile

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