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Ocean theory - natural market slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
- Ocean series of indicators were originally created by Jim Sloman (the theory) and Pat Raffalovich (the coder) - additional information can be obtained in Jim Sloman's book
- Natural market slope is an indicator that combines :
- Natural market slope period linear regression slopes (weighted by appropriate coefficients) into a single "market slope"
- Prices can be additionally pre-smoothed vi TEMA (triple ema)
- Even though usually adding pre-smoothing adds lag, using TEMA in this case works very well (default values are using almost insignificant lag)
- As any usual slope / momentum indicator
- You can use the color change of the indicator as an indication of momentum change
- You can use the zero cross of the indicator as an indication of "trend" change
Identify potential Trends/Range (Pivot Points) + Entry points
The story behind this indicator is really interesting. I've published last week a script called "Identify potential Trends/Range (Pivot Points)" and a huge number of MQL5(ers) contacted me to ask if it is possible to have it as an indicator. So I was glad that lot of people actually like my scripts and indicators so that is why I've decided to convert the script to this indicator.Random walk index
Random walk index (optimized version)
Design patterns - Factory Method
An interface for creating an object that defers instantiation to subclasses. They decide which class to instantiate.Design patterns - Prototype (creational)
Create objects by copying a prototype