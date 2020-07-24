Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Range Follower - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 13392
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
- This expert opens trade in the direction of the trend (buy for uptrend, sell for downtrend) if a specific rate of average daily range has been exceeded.
- Average daily range is calculated by ATR indicator with period of 20 bars.
- Default rate is 80 percent. if 80% of average daily range is exceeded it opens trade.
- Default stop-loss is daily high for sell order, daily low for buy order.
- Default take-profit is remaining part of the average range in pips.
- This expert is only for intraday trading, so opened positions will be automatically closed at midnight.
- Expert is successful on long body candles, unsuccessful on long tail candles.
- Comments are self-explanatory.
- Trend: intraday trend.
- Average: Daily ATR for 20 bars.
- Trigger: level of which trade will open if it is reached.
- Rest: remaining part of average range after trigger range is subtracted. also take-profit in pips.
- Daily: range between daily high and low.
- To High: distance to daily high in pips.
- To Low: distance to daily low in pips.
- Trade Opened: true if trade is opened.
- Range Reached: true if trigger level has been passed.
- Seconds Left: seconds left until midnight. 24:00. after reached opened order is closed automatically if sl or tp is not reached.
- End Time: time when the opened position will get closed and start new setup at.
Design patterns - Builder
For a complex object separate its construction from representation. Same construction process can create different representationsStep chart
Step chart (upgraded version)
Random walk index
Random walk index (optimized version)Identify potential Trends/Range (Pivot Points) + Entry points
The story behind this indicator is really interesting. I've published last week a script called "Identify potential Trends/Range (Pivot Points)" and a huge number of MQL5(ers) contacted me to ask if it is possible to have it as an indicator. So I was glad that lot of people actually like my scripts and indicators so that is why I've decided to convert the script to this indicator.