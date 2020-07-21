When I start learning about trading, I remember the trading pioneer Shawn Lucas (founder of Apiary-fund) saying "trading is simple, you go from bound range market to breakout market and vice versa". I looked at few charts and he was right. So I told myself, I have to always eyeball ranging market and trending market but with the help of an indicator. There are plenty for indicator that help us eyeball these ranging/trending market and they work really well, but I like using Pivot Points.

For a complex object separate its construction from representation. Same construction process can create different representations

this expert opens trade in the direction of the trend when specific rate of average daily range has been passed.